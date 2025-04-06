Left Menu

Bolsonaro Supporters Rally Amidst Legal Turmoil

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gathered in Sao Paulo to demonstrate support for him following the Supreme Court's decision to put him on trial. The protest aimed to push for amnesty for those convicted of rioting on January 8, 2023. Bolsonaro's political future hangs in the balance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, rallied in Sao Paulo, demonstrating allegiance just weeks after the nation's Supreme Court decided he would be tried for allegedly trying to overturn the government post-2022 election defeat. The rally followed a similar event in Rio de Janeiro, which did not meet expected turnout.

In September, a Supreme Court panel voted to try Bolsonaro, the ex-far-right leader, for his conduct following his presidential loss to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022. If convicted, Bolsonaro could face a significant prison sentence.

The demonstration's official agenda was to advocate for amnesty for those convicted from the January 8, 2023 rioting when Bolsonaro's followers stormed government buildings. A bill proposing a pardon has been introduced to Congress, with Bolsonaro claiming it has enough support to pass the lower house. His political future remains uncertain as he is barred from public office until 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

