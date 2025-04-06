Bolsonaro Supporters Rally Amidst Legal Turmoil

Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, rallied in Sao Paulo, demonstrating allegiance just weeks after the nation's Supreme Court decided he would be tried for allegedly trying to overturn the government post-2022 election defeat. The rally followed a similar event in Rio de Janeiro, which did not meet expected turnout.

In September, a Supreme Court panel voted to try Bolsonaro, the ex-far-right leader, for his conduct following his presidential loss to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022. If convicted, Bolsonaro could face a significant prison sentence.

The demonstration's official agenda was to advocate for amnesty for those convicted from the January 8, 2023 rioting when Bolsonaro's followers stormed government buildings. A bill proposing a pardon has been introduced to Congress, with Bolsonaro claiming it has enough support to pass the lower house. His political future remains uncertain as he is barred from public office until 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)