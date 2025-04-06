Justice Department Turmoil Over 'Wholly Lawless' Deportation

In a significant legal development, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Sunday that a Justice Department lawyer has been placed on administrative leave. This follows his unsuccessful defense of the government's deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a case branding the deportation as 'wholly lawless.'

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that Abrego Garcia, who was legally residing in the U.S., must be returned. The Justice Department's appeal comes ahead of a critical deadline, with the Trump administration rejecting attempts to retrieve him from El Salvador.

The deportation has heightened tensions and criticism of the Trump administration's immigration policies. It's part of a broader pattern of legal challenges facing increased enforcement measures, drawing scrutiny from civil rights groups and the judiciary alike.

