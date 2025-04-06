Left Menu

Justice Department Turmoil Over 'Wholly Lawless' Deportation

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that a Justice Department attorney was placed on leave after failing to adequately defend the government's position in the controversial deportation of Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia. A federal judge criticized the deportation as 'wholly lawless,' leading to ongoing legal battles and appeals.

Updated: 06-04-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 23:21 IST
In a significant legal development, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Sunday that a Justice Department lawyer has been placed on administrative leave. This follows his unsuccessful defense of the government's deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a case branding the deportation as 'wholly lawless.'

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ruled that Abrego Garcia, who was legally residing in the U.S., must be returned. The Justice Department's appeal comes ahead of a critical deadline, with the Trump administration rejecting attempts to retrieve him from El Salvador.

The deportation has heightened tensions and criticism of the Trump administration's immigration policies. It's part of a broader pattern of legal challenges facing increased enforcement measures, drawing scrutiny from civil rights groups and the judiciary alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

