Libya's National Oil Corporation Aims for Transparency and Growth Amidst Instability

Libya's National Oil Corporation, led by acting chairman Massoud Suleman, plans to boost oil production to 2 million barrels per day, focusing on transparency and efficiency. Challenges include factional disputes and low investor confidence. Plans involve office closures and evaluating operations to ensure effective use of resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:05 IST
Libya's National Oil Corporation Aims for Transparency and Growth Amidst Instability

Libya's National Oil Corporation, under its new acting chairman Massoud Suleman, plans to increase oil production while enhancing transparency, aiming to stabilize operations after years marred by factional conflicts and financial disputes.

The state oil firm is targeting 2 million barrels per day, following disruptions last year due to leadership struggles and economic challenges.

Suleman is prioritizing investor confidence, potential office closures, and scrutiny of existing operations to streamline efforts and improve financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

