Libya's National Oil Corporation Aims for Transparency and Growth Amidst Instability

Libya's National Oil Corporation, under its new acting chairman Massoud Suleman, plans to increase oil production while enhancing transparency, aiming to stabilize operations after years marred by factional conflicts and financial disputes.

The state oil firm is targeting 2 million barrels per day, following disruptions last year due to leadership struggles and economic challenges.

Suleman is prioritizing investor confidence, potential office closures, and scrutiny of existing operations to streamline efforts and improve financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)