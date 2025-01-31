Left Menu

Stock Futures Steady Amid Stable Inflation

U.S. stock index futures remained steady Friday as inflation data matched predictions, not influencing Federal Reserve plans. The PCE price index showed a 0.3% rise in December and 2.6% for the year. Key indices, including Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, reported modest gains by morning trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:09 IST
On Friday, U.S. stock index futures clung to their gains following an inflation report that aligned with market expectations, leaving the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook unchanged. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3% in December, precisely as economists polled by Reuters had predicted. Over the past year, PCE inflation increased by 2.6%, matching anticipated levels.

Excluding the unpredictable components such as food and energy, the PCE price index increased by 0.2% last month, in line with forecasts. On an annual basis, it stood at 2.8%, exactly as expected by analysts. By 8:32 a.m. ET, key futures showed promising figures: Dow E-minis climbed 125 points, or 0.28%; S&P 500 E-minis rose 26.25 points, or 0.43%; and Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased by 155 points, or 0.72%.

Market participants seemed unfazed as the stability in PCE readings reinforced ongoing assumptions about the Federal Reserve's policy path, with investors anticipating continued cautious monitoring of economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

