India's Power Sector: A Vision for 2047

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights significant advancements in India's power sector, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. Union Minister Manohar Lal underscored the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted and affordable electricity to all citizens.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, reiterating the government's vision to transform India into a major energy exporter by 2047, a step towards realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.

The power ministry emphasized the strides made under government initiatives, which aim to solidify the country's place in the global energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)