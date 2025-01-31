Left Menu

India's Power Sector: A Vision for 2047

India's power sector is experiencing robust growth, as reflected in the Economic Survey 2024-25. The government is committed to ensuring affordable electricity for all and aims to become a major energy exporter by 2047, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 19:37 IST
India's Power Sector: A Vision for 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights significant advancements in India's power sector, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. Union Minister Manohar Lal underscored the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted and affordable electricity to all citizens.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, reiterating the government's vision to transform India into a major energy exporter by 2047, a step towards realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.

The power ministry emphasized the strides made under government initiatives, which aim to solidify the country's place in the global energy market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025