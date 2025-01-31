India's Power Sector: A Vision for 2047
India's power sector is experiencing robust growth, as reflected in the Economic Survey 2024-25. The government is committed to ensuring affordable electricity for all and aims to become a major energy exporter by 2047, aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.
- Country:
- India
The Economic Survey 2024-25 highlights significant advancements in India's power sector, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. Union Minister Manohar Lal underscored the government's commitment to providing uninterrupted and affordable electricity to all citizens.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha, reiterating the government's vision to transform India into a major energy exporter by 2047, a step towards realizing the 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.
The power ministry emphasized the strides made under government initiatives, which aim to solidify the country's place in the global energy market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Our PM ex-cadet of NCC, so its current cadets have responsibility to contribute to his Viksit Bharat dream: Rajnath Singh at NCC R-Day camp.
Manohar Lal Khattar's Spiritual Pilgrimage at Maha Kumbh
NCC Cadets: The Ambassadors for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
NCC Cadets: Shaping the Vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
Mission Viksit Bharat Summit: Empowering Business Growth and Global Collaboration