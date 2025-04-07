Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Strategic Visit to UK and Austria

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on an impactful visit to the United Kingdom and Austria, scheduled to conclude on April 13. The Ministry of Finance has highlighted her participation in Ministerial-Level Bilateral meetings during her stay in both countries.

In the UK, Sitharaman will participate in the 13th Ministerial round of the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), engaging with prominent think tanks, investors, and business leaders. The EFD, slated for Wednesday in London, will be co-chaired by Sitharaman and the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, fostering mutual economic and financial interests.

This dialogue represents a pivotal bilateral platform, promoting discourse at multiple governmental levels on investment, financial services, regulations, UPI interlinkages, and combating illicit financial flows. Topics of interest include cooperation in IFSC GIFT City, growth in the insurance sector, and the mobilization of climate finance.

Her visit will also feature the announcement of various collaborative initiatives. While attending the India-UK Investor Roundtable, Sitharaman will deliver a keynote speech to prominent international organisations. In Austria, she will engage in discussions with Austrian financial leaders, aiming to strengthen investment ties.

Meetings with Austrian government figures, including Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, as well as an investment collaboration session with Austrian CEOs, are also part of her agenda, reinforcing ties between India and Austria.

