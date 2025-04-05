Left Menu

Navigating Towards 'Viksit Bharat': India Celebrates 62nd National Maritime Day

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the 'Maritime Awareness Walkathon' in observance of the 62nd National Maritime Day, emphasizing India's goal for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He highlighted the crucial role of the youth in transforming India into a leading maritime power under PM Modi's leadership.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, kick-started the 'Maritime Awareness Walkathon' in New Delhi, coinciding with the 62nd National Maritime Day celebrations. This event underscores the government's ambition to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

At the gathering, Sonowal urged citizens to contribute to making India a developed nation, emphasizing the pivotal role that young people must play in establishing India as a global maritime leader. 'With the capability of our youth, I am confident in achieving this vision,' he remarked.

National Maritime Day commemorates the historic journey of the S.S. Loyalty to London in 1919 by the Scindia Steam Navigation Company. Speaking to the media, Sonowal praised Prime Minister Modi for bolstering maritime trade and industry, aiming for India to become a paramount maritime nation worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

