Tragedy in Kurukshetra: Mobile Game Addiction Claims Young Life

A 15-year-old boy in Haryana's Kurukshetra district has died by suicide, allegedly due to an addiction to a mobile phone game, according to police reports.

The young student, enrolled in Class 9 and hailing from Shadipur Shaheedan village, had his gaming activities curbed by his family as they were detrimentally affecting his academic performance, stated Government Railway Police Sub-Inspector Kamal Rana.

In response to this parental intervention, the boy reportedly left home for the Delhi-Amritsar railway track on Thursday, where he took his own life. His body was discovered near Dheerpur railway station, approximately 15 km from Kurukshetra, and a post-mortem was conducted before family arrangements were made. Law enforcement has initiated further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)