BJP's Parvesh Verma Accuses Kejriwal of Corruption at Delhi Sports University

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Verma alleges misappropriation of Rs 48 crore linked to Delhi Sports University development, criticizing Kejriwal's purported upper hand in financial misconduct without necessary governmental approval, demanding a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:17 IST
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Parvesh Verma on Friday took a significant step by filing a corruption complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government against Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The complaint pertains to alleged financial irregularities concerning the development of Delhi Sports University (DSU).

Verma, contesting the Delhi elections from the New Delhi seat, accuses Kejriwal of 'corrupt misappropriation of public funds' through the 'abuse of official positions to gain wrongful benefits.' Accompanied by his advocate, Vivek Garg, Verma asserts that this fraud impacts Delhi's student community, labeling it a 'huge fraud'.

Garg detailed the complaint, alleging that Kejriwal and his ministers misused Rs 48 crore on paper, with no actual development at the stated location. He claimed this expenditure typically demands Cabinet approval, implicating several Delhi government ministers. The ACB, equipped with RTI evidence, has reportedly assured a comprehensive inquiry into the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

