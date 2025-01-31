Left Menu

Finance Gaps Threaten Global Climate Targets

The Global South may reassess climate goals due to insufficient funding from developed countries. India's Economic Survey highlights a pessimistic view of the financial package agreed at COP29. Experts stress the need for affluent nations to contribute more to address historical emissions and aid developing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:39 IST
Finance Gaps Threaten Global Climate Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Developing nations, faced with a lack of adequate financial support from richer countries, are considering revising their climate commitments, as revealed in India's Economic Survey 2024-25.

The survey, presented in Parliament, criticized the recent finance package from COP29 as lacking the necessary optimism to bolster developing regions' climate efforts.

Experts argue that without significant contributions from affluent nations responsible for the bulk of historical emissions, the quest for sustainable development may falter, impacting global climate objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025