Finance Gaps Threaten Global Climate Targets

Developing nations, faced with a lack of adequate financial support from richer countries, are considering revising their climate commitments, as revealed in India's Economic Survey 2024-25.

The survey, presented in Parliament, criticized the recent finance package from COP29 as lacking the necessary optimism to bolster developing regions' climate efforts.

Experts argue that without significant contributions from affluent nations responsible for the bulk of historical emissions, the quest for sustainable development may falter, impacting global climate objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)