Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Blaze at Russian Petrochemicals Plant

A fire that lasted two days at a petrochemicals facility in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, triggered by Ukrainian drone strikes, has been extinguished, the state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services on Friday.

The local emergencies ministry declared the "open fire" at the Sibur Kstovo plant to be fully "liquidated." The site, located approximately 800 km from the Ukrainian border, was targeted on Wednesday night alongside a nearby oil refinery. Sibur subsequently halted plant operations temporarily due to fire sparked by drone debris.

Ukraine has conducted numerous aerial assaults on Russian refineries, oil depots, and industrial targets, seeking to disrupt the infrastructure supporting Russia's military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)