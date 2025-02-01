Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs to Hit Oil and Gas Sectors

U.S. President Donald Trump announced impending tariffs on the oil and gas industries, expected around February 18. Details and the specific countries affected by these tariffs were not disclosed.

U.S. Tariffs to Hit Oil and Gas Sectors
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday his administration's plans to implement tariffs related to the oil and gas industries by February 18.

The President did not disclose which countries would be targeted by these tariffs or provide further specifics regarding the implementation.

The lack of detailed information leaves room for speculation and concern within international economic circles.

