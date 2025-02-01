Left Menu

Breaking Tradition: The Digital Journey of India's Budget Presentations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sustains her innovative tradition of presenting India's Budget using a digital tablet, wrapped in a 'bahi-khata' style, moving away from colonial customs. Starting in 2019, this modern approach marks a shift from the historic use of briefcases, blending tech with tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:43 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday, continuing her self-initiated tradition by using a digital tablet instead of the traditional Budget briefcase.

Since 2019, Sitharaman, India's first full-time female Finance Minister, has modernized the presentation by opting for a digital medium while holding on to traditional aesthetics with a 'bahi-khata' style pouch, signaling a departure from colonial customs.

This year marks the 14th consecutive Budget under Narendra Modi's leadership, showcasing a blend of tradition and technology in a practice established by Sitharaman to highlight India's evolving financial narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

