Breaking Tradition: The Digital Journey of India's Budget Presentations
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sustains her innovative tradition of presenting India's Budget using a digital tablet, wrapped in a 'bahi-khata' style, moving away from colonial customs. Starting in 2019, this modern approach marks a shift from the historic use of briefcases, blending tech with tradition.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday, continuing her self-initiated tradition by using a digital tablet instead of the traditional Budget briefcase.
Since 2019, Sitharaman, India's first full-time female Finance Minister, has modernized the presentation by opting for a digital medium while holding on to traditional aesthetics with a 'bahi-khata' style pouch, signaling a departure from colonial customs.
This year marks the 14th consecutive Budget under Narendra Modi's leadership, showcasing a blend of tradition and technology in a practice established by Sitharaman to highlight India's evolving financial narrative.
