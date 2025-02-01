Left Menu

Assam CM Celebrates Birthday, Unveils Infrastructure Milestones

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma marked his 56th birthday surrounded by supporters and well-wishers in Guwahati. He also announced the inauguration of the Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge, a significant infrastructure project underscoring his government's commitment to regional development and improved connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:57 IST
Assam CM Celebrates Birthday, Unveils Infrastructure Milestones
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated his 56th birthday in Guwahati, receiving gifts and best wishes from supporters. Among the gifts were a portrait, a Ganesh murti, and flowers, as his residence became a site of goodwill and celebration.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to his well-wishers. Concurrently, he declared the inauguration of the renovated Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge, a vital link between Morigaon and Jagiroad, enhancing regional infrastructure.

The bridge, costing Rs 80.25 crore and stretching 1.24 kilometers, has transformed from a neglected structure into a driver of economic growth, aligning with plans for an Electronic City in Jagiroad. Assam's government emphasizes ongoing infrastructure improvements, as demonstrated by the Chief Minister's recent city and flyover projects in Dibrugarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025