Assam CM Celebrates Birthday, Unveils Infrastructure Milestones

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated his 56th birthday in Guwahati, receiving gifts and best wishes from supporters. Among the gifts were a portrait, a Ganesh murti, and flowers, as his residence became a site of goodwill and celebration.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to his well-wishers. Concurrently, he declared the inauguration of the renovated Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge, a vital link between Morigaon and Jagiroad, enhancing regional infrastructure.

The bridge, costing Rs 80.25 crore and stretching 1.24 kilometers, has transformed from a neglected structure into a driver of economic growth, aligning with plans for an Electronic City in Jagiroad. Assam's government emphasizes ongoing infrastructure improvements, as demonstrated by the Chief Minister's recent city and flyover projects in Dibrugarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)