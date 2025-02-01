Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Expectations of Inflation Control and Tax Relief

As the Union Budget 2025-26 is set to be presented, citizens express hopes for measures to curb inflation and provide tax relief. While youth seek job creation opportunities, the middle class anticipates income tax concessions. The government aims to balance economic growth with fiscal prudence.

Updated: 01-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:58 IST
A Mumbai resident says inflation should be brought under control ahead of Union Budget 2025-26 (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Union Budget 2025-26, anticipated to be unveiled on Saturday, has generated significant public interest, with citizens across the nation expressing their desires and expectations. Many hope for announcements that address soaring consumer prices, particularly impacting daily household items.

Voices from various sectors, including salaried individuals and homemakers, emphasize the need for tax concessions and more affordable living costs. Sangeeta Singh, a Delhi school teacher, underscored the importance of controlling the inflation rate, especially concerning escalating travel expenses.

In addition to inflation-related issues, tax rebates and enhancements in public transportation services were highlighted by TG Pradhan, a resident of Mumbai. Deepak, attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, further added to this chorus, calling for income tax slab adjustments to benefit those earning up to Rs 7.5 lakhs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

