Union Cabinet Gives Nod to 2025-26 Budget Amid Slowing Growth

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The decision marks a significant step as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her eighth consecutive Budget in the Lok Sabha.

This year's budget comes against a backdrop of economic challenges, with growth slowing to a four-year low of 6.4%. There is increased demand for tax relief, given the moderation in consumption patterns across the country.

Notably, this is the BJP-led NDA government's second Budget in its third term, continuing Sitharaman's shift from using a leather briefcase to a traditional 'bahi-khata' in a paperless format, maintaining the trend set over the last few years.

(With inputs from agencies.)