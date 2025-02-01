Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: Enhanced Infrastructure and New Agricultural Scheme Unveiled

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal defended the Union Budget 2025 highlighting increased infrastructure investment and introduced the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana. This initiative, part of the budget, aims to boost agricultural productivity in underdeveloped areas, inspired by the Aspirational Districts Program to improve rural prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:06 IST
In a robust defense of the Union Budget 2025, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal spotlighted the unprecedented hike in infrastructure funding, taking it from Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore. Pal asserted that this financial strategy lays the groundwork for a more developed India, countering opposition criticisms.

Amid heated discussions on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Pal critiqued the opposition for inadequate understanding of legislative procedures. He pointed out that dissenting members could propose amendments, highlighting a parliamentary session where both ruling and opposition members contributed before a vote was held.

The budget also introduced the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana targeting 100 low-yield districts. The scheme seeks to invigorate rural prosperity through improved farming techniques, better storage, and enhanced irrigation. Modeled on the successful Aspirational Districts Program, it aims to uplift 1.7 crore farmers by boosting income and sustainability.

