Delhi Police Crackdown: 18 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported, 3 Arrested

Delhi Police, in a special drive, deported 18 and arrested 3 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally. Actions are taken against 21 individuals in total, with two FIRs registered. Investigations revealed involvement in document forgery, prompting a wider crackdown on illegal immigrants as directed by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:05 IST
DCP Central M Harshvardhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Delhi Police deported 18 Bangladeshi nationals and arrested three who were residing illegally in Central Delhi, according to official sources. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central, M Harshavardhan, disclosed that 21 Bangladeshi nationals have faced legal action during the ongoing special drive targeting illegal immigrants in the city.

DCP Harshavardhan detailed that among those recently apprehended were two Bangladeshi adults and one minor, caught with fraudulent documents including Indian passports, Aadhar cards, and voter IDs. They reportedly entered India two decades ago. The matter led to FIRs being filed at Paharganj, where the arrested individuals were discovered to possess both Indian and Bangladeshi documents.

The police also uncovered a middleman facilitating the creation of fake documents for passport procurement. Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect, aiming to uncover a potentially wider forgery network. This crackdown aligns with directives from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, spearheading efforts to diminish the influence of illegal immigrants in criminal activities, with outreach campaigns planned for public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

