Delhi Police Crackdown: 18 Bangladeshi Nationals Deported, 3 Arrested

In a significant operation, Delhi Police deported 18 Bangladeshi nationals and arrested three who were residing illegally in Central Delhi, according to official sources. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central, M Harshavardhan, disclosed that 21 Bangladeshi nationals have faced legal action during the ongoing special drive targeting illegal immigrants in the city.

DCP Harshavardhan detailed that among those recently apprehended were two Bangladeshi adults and one minor, caught with fraudulent documents including Indian passports, Aadhar cards, and voter IDs. They reportedly entered India two decades ago. The matter led to FIRs being filed at Paharganj, where the arrested individuals were discovered to possess both Indian and Bangladeshi documents.

The police also uncovered a middleman facilitating the creation of fake documents for passport procurement. Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect, aiming to uncover a potentially wider forgery network. This crackdown aligns with directives from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, spearheading efforts to diminish the influence of illegal immigrants in criminal activities, with outreach campaigns planned for public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)