Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Applauds 'Dream Budget' 2025 for Middle Class Reforms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has praised the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, dubbing it a 'dream budget' with a particular focus on the middle class. Fadnavis commended the budget's emphasis on economic reforms and growth initiatives.

In a significant move, the income tax exemption slab has been revised, raising the exemption limit to Rs 12 lakhs. Fadnavis believes this change will have a substantial impact on the economy, increasing disposable income and spurring demand, which will benefit MSMEs and generate employment.

The budget also introduced several agricultural schemes, reaffirming its groundbreaking nature. Additionally, Finance Minister Sitharaman has proposed increasing the TDS threshold on rent, promising relief for small taxpayers. The government's dedication to simplifying the tax system is clear with enhanced tax deduction limits for senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)