Viksit Bharat: A Visionary Union Budget for India's Aspirational Future

BJP president J P Nadda praised the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a visionary roadmap fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore Indians for a 'Viksit Bharat.' The budget includes significant reforms like raising FDI limits, simplifying tax laws, and supporting welfare measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:19 IST
BJP president J P Nadda lauded the Union Budget 2025-26, describing it as a 'visionary roadmap' for India's future. Unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the budget is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

The budget proposes substantial economic reforms, such as exempting annual income up to Rs 12 lakh from income tax and restructuring tax slabs. Additional measures include raising the FDI limit in the insurance sector, simplifying tax laws, and reducing duties on intermediaries.

Nadda emphasized the budget's focus on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and export, aiming to drive growth and inclusivity for India's youth, farmers, and women. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and congratulated Sitharaman for crafting a forward-looking, inclusive budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

