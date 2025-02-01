Pro-People and Progressive: Andhra Pradesh CM Praises Union Budget 2025-26
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded the Union Budget 2025-26 as pro-people and progressive, reflecting the vision for a developed India. He highlighted its focus on women, the poor, youth, and farmers. TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari noted the historic relief for the middle class with zero income tax up to Rs 12 lakh.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has lauded the Union Budget 2025-26, describing it as both pro-people and progressive in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.
Naidu emphasized the budget's focus on the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers. He congratulated the Union Government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting what he believes is a blueprint for national prosperity.
TDP spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari highlighted the zero income tax provision for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, calling it a historic relief for the middle class. The measure is part of initiatives aimed at enhancing savings and spending power among citizens.
