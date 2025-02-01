Goyal Blasts Opposition, Champions Bihar Development in 2025 Budget

Union Industry and Supply Minister Piyush Goyal fiercely criticized opposition parties on Saturday for their negative remarks regarding the provisions made for Bihar in the 2025 Union Budget. He accused them of being envious of the state's development and demanded clarity on their stance, questioning if they truly desire Bihar's progress.

Goyal, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's longstanding policy of focusing on the development of eastern and northeastern states, praised the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He described the budget as balanced and proactive, offering significant relief measures for the middle-class and bolstering the manufacturing sector to spur job creation.

The minister further underscored efforts to cement the nation's economic foundation by maintaining the fiscal deficit target at 4.4% of GDP. This budget extends Jan Arogya scheme benefits to gig workers and advances the installation of nuclear power plants to combat pollution and stabilize the grid. Various benefits were announced for Bihar, including new airports and agricultural projects, reflecting a strong push towards regional development.

