Transformative Budget Blueprint for India's Future

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the budget as a transformative tool empowering farmers, MSMEs, and the middle class. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced income tax cuts and reforms. The budget emphasizes innovation, inclusion, and investment, aiming for sustained prosperity and self-reliance by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:46 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed the recent budget as a transformative plan designed to empower farmers, the middle class, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). His comments followed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of income tax reductions aimed at stimulating the economy amid ongoing global uncertainties.

In a social media post, Gadkari expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman, describing the budget as visionary, setting a course for India's economic leadership by 2047. He emphasized the budget's focus on innovation, inclusion, and strategic investments to ensure inclusive growth.

The budget aims to foster entrepreneurship, spearhead digital expansion, and build robust infrastructure. With a focus on resilience and sustainable growth, the plan reinforces Bharat's dedication to self-reliance and global excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

