Mixed Reactions to Union Budget 2025-26: Development Blueprint or Missed Opportunity?

The union budget for 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has drawn contrasting responses. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy termed it a 'blueprint for development and growth', highlighting proposals like tax exemptions and infrastructure aimed at holistic national development.

Rangasamy emphasized the budget's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, pointing to initiatives for farmers, the middle class, and MSMEs. He praised the establishment of AI Centres of Excellence and healthcare facilities in rural areas as transformative steps.

Conversely, Congress leader V Narayanasamy criticized the budget as inadequate, citing a failure to address unemployment and a lack of new initiatives for Puducherry, including rail connectivity and tourism development. AIADMK's A Anbalagan echoed these sentiments, calling the budget a failure for the Union Territory.

