Left Menu

Odisha Hails Budget 2025-26's Visionary Tax Reforms

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the Union Budget 2025-26 for its zero income tax initiative for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, claiming it will empower citizens and boost the economy. The budget also increases Odisha's share of central taxes, benefiting sectors like housing and agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant endorsement of the Union Budget 2025-26, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded the decision to implement a 'zero income tax' policy for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, describing it as transformative for both citizens and the economy.

Majhi highlighted Odisha's fiscal gains with an increased share from central taxes, projected at Rs 64,408 crore by 2025-26. This will facilitate various welfare projects, including an ambitious plan to deliver clean drinking water statewide under an expanded Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana.

Nevertheless, concerns remain. BJD President Naveen Patnaik criticized the budget for ignoring major issues like unemployment and price hikes, and lamented the rejection of Odisha's demand for special category status amidst natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025