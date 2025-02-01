Odisha Hails Budget 2025-26's Visionary Tax Reforms
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi praised the Union Budget 2025-26 for its zero income tax initiative for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, claiming it will empower citizens and boost the economy. The budget also increases Odisha's share of central taxes, benefiting sectors like housing and agriculture.
In a significant endorsement of the Union Budget 2025-26, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded the decision to implement a 'zero income tax' policy for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, describing it as transformative for both citizens and the economy.
Majhi highlighted Odisha's fiscal gains with an increased share from central taxes, projected at Rs 64,408 crore by 2025-26. This will facilitate various welfare projects, including an ambitious plan to deliver clean drinking water statewide under an expanded Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana.
Nevertheless, concerns remain. BJD President Naveen Patnaik criticized the budget for ignoring major issues like unemployment and price hikes, and lamented the rejection of Odisha's demand for special category status amidst natural calamities.
