Trump's Tariff Tango: Global Trade on the Brink

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to aggravate global trade tensions with his imminent decision to impose hefty tariffs on goods imported from key trading partners Mexico, Canada, and China.

The new tariffs, set to be implemented by February 1, are part of a broader strategy to curb the flow of opiates and illegal immigration into the United States.

Economists warn that these tariffs could decimate U.S. economic growth, prompt recessions in neighboring countries, and spark retaliatory tariffs, thereby unsettling international trade dynamics and financial markets.

