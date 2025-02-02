Trump's Tariff Tango: Global Trade on the Brink
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to impose new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, potentially sparking a trade war. This move, aimed at combating the illegal flow of opiates and immigration, could shrink economic growth and disrupt global trade relations, provoking retaliatory measures from affected nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 00:27 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to aggravate global trade tensions with his imminent decision to impose hefty tariffs on goods imported from key trading partners Mexico, Canada, and China.
The new tariffs, set to be implemented by February 1, are part of a broader strategy to curb the flow of opiates and illegal immigration into the United States.
Economists warn that these tariffs could decimate U.S. economic growth, prompt recessions in neighboring countries, and spark retaliatory tariffs, thereby unsettling international trade dynamics and financial markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: China-Vietnam Diplomatic Milestone
Property rights a major challenge across world, UN said property rights important for poverty alleviation: PM Modi.
Navigating India-China Relations: Jaishankar Highlights Strategies for Balance
Philippines and China Clash Over Maritime Dispute
Rohit Sharma to Return for Ranji Match, Emphasizes Importance of Balancing International and Domestic Cricket