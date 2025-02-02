Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

U.S. consumers are likely to see an increase in fuel prices following President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Canadian and Mexican oil imports. The move, announced on Saturday, is part of a strategy to boost domestic business and address concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The tariffs could lead to higher fuel production costs, with Midwest refiners particularly affected due to their reliance on Canadian oil. Gulf Coast refiners, although less impacted, might need to adjust as well. The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers Association has expressed concern over the potential impact on consumers.

While President Trump aimed to mitigate energy price hikes by setting a lower tariff for Canadian oil, the overall strategy still poses challenges. Industry experts warn that the ultimate cost of these tariffs will likely be passed on to consumers, making it tougher for them in a post-COVID economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)