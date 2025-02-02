Trade Shock: US Tariff Tensions Ignite Global Economic Fears

The United States, under President Donald Trump's direction, has initiated a significant escalation in trade tensions by imposing substantial tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. The decision, announced on Saturday, seeks to address both the opioid crisis linked to fentanyl and illegal immigration.

Mexican and Canadian officials swiftly announced retaliatory measures, while China expressed intent to contest the tariffs at the World Trade Organization. The U.S. tariffs include a 25% duty on Mexican and Canadian imports and a 10% levy on Chinese goods, further exacerbating global economic uncertainties.

The controversial move has garnered mixed reactions with Republicans supporting the decision, while economists and industry groups highlight potential adverse effects on growth and consumer prices. The trade actions are part of Trump's broader strategy to leverage economic power in addressing domestic and international challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)