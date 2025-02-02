Left Menu

Pakistan's Interest Rate Paradox: Economic Growth Eludes Despite Reduction

Pakistan's economic growth remained stagnant in the first seven months of FY25, even after a significant interest rate cut by the State Bank. Despite a 10% reduction, monetary expansion was negative. Increased liquidity to the private sector hasn't stimulated growth, raising concerns about potential inflation and current account deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:23 IST
Pakistan's Interest Rate Paradox: Economic Growth Eludes Despite Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Despite a substantial 10% cut in the interest rate, Pakistan has struggled to ignite economic growth during the initial months of the current fiscal year, a media report reveals.

The State Bank of Pakistan further slashed the interest rate by 1% on January 27, setting it at 12%, down from 22% in June of last year. The expectation was that this would foster growth by increasing the money supply. However, The Dawn reported that economic expansion remained negative, attributing it to frequent rate declines that led to liquidity outflows towards the private sector and non-bank financial institutions.

While loans to the private sector and NBFIs surged in the second quarter of FY25, experts anticipate a delayed impact on economic growth. Meanwhile, the government is concerned about inflation and increased imports potentially affecting the current account surplus. Recent data indicate negative money supply growth, contrasting with the rising supply in previous fiscal years intended to reduce borrowing costs and spur consumption and investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025