Kuwait's Economic Outlook: Navigating a $20 Billion Deficit
Kuwait's draft budget for 2025-2026 anticipates a significant deficit of 6.3 billion dinars, equating to $20.43 billion, with expected total revenues of 18.23 billion dinars. The country's cabinet released this financial forecast on Sunday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:50 IST
The anticipated total revenues for the period stand at 18.23 billion dinars. The budget reflects the country's financial planning and anticipated economic challenges in the upcoming fiscal period.
In light of these figures, economic strategies may need reassessment to address the projected shortfall, as $1 is currently equivalent to 0.3083 Kuwaiti dinars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
