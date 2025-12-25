Miracle Baby: Ryu's Extraordinary Birth Defies Medical Odds

In a medical anomaly, Suze Lopez, a 41-year-old nurse from California, gave birth to her baby boy, Ryu, who developed outside the womb, concealed by a basketball-sized ovarian cyst. This extraordinarily rare condition has doctors planning to document the case in a medical journal.

Lopez, who had no inkling of being pregnant until mere days before delivery, initially mistook her growing abdomen for a cyst, something her doctors had monitored over decades. The realization dawned during a pre-scan pregnancy test, shocking both her and her husband, Andrew.

The medical team at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles delivered the baby through surgery, overcoming significant challenges, including Lopez's nearly empty uterus and high blood pressure. Both mother and child are now healthy, marking a miraculous conclusion to the harrowing journey.