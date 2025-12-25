Miracle Baby: Ryu's Extraordinary Birth Defies Medical Odds
Ryu, born in an extremely rare abdominal pregnancy, defied medical odds when his mother, Suze Lopez, discovered she was pregnant just days before birth. Initially hidden by a large ovarian cyst, Ryu's existence was a surprise, leading to a miraculous full-term delivery. Both mother and baby survived this high-risk situation.
In a medical anomaly, Suze Lopez, a 41-year-old nurse from California, gave birth to her baby boy, Ryu, who developed outside the womb, concealed by a basketball-sized ovarian cyst. This extraordinarily rare condition has doctors planning to document the case in a medical journal.
Lopez, who had no inkling of being pregnant until mere days before delivery, initially mistook her growing abdomen for a cyst, something her doctors had monitored over decades. The realization dawned during a pre-scan pregnancy test, shocking both her and her husband, Andrew.
The medical team at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles delivered the baby through surgery, overcoming significant challenges, including Lopez's nearly empty uterus and high blood pressure. Both mother and child are now healthy, marking a miraculous conclusion to the harrowing journey.