Kuwait's 2025-2026 Budget: A Glimpse into Fiscal Forecast

Kuwait's draft budget for 2025-2026 anticipates a deficit of 6.3 billion dinars with revenues and expenditures detailed. The fiscal plan, beginning on April 1, estimates oil revenues at 15.3 billion dinars with an expenditure decrease of 0.1% to 24.54 billion dinars, based on an oil price of $68 per barrel.

Updated: 02-02-2025 23:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kuwait's finance ministry has unveiled its draft budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026, projecting a significant deficit of approximately 6.3 billion dinars ($20.43 billion).

According to the ministry's statement, total revenues are anticipated at 18.23 billion dinars, with oil revenues expected to be reduced by 5.7% from the previous year, based on an oil price benchmark of $68 per barrel.

The budget, effective from April 1, also forecasts a slight reduction in total expenditure by 0.1%, amounting to 24.54 billion dinars.

