Kuwait's 2025-2026 Budget: A Glimpse into Fiscal Forecast

Kuwait's finance ministry has unveiled its draft budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026, projecting a significant deficit of approximately 6.3 billion dinars ($20.43 billion).

According to the ministry's statement, total revenues are anticipated at 18.23 billion dinars, with oil revenues expected to be reduced by 5.7% from the previous year, based on an oil price benchmark of $68 per barrel.

The budget, effective from April 1, also forecasts a slight reduction in total expenditure by 0.1%, amounting to 24.54 billion dinars.

(With inputs from agencies.)