Telangana's Landmark Caste Survey Paves Way for Social Justice

The Telangana government has completed a comprehensive caste survey, involving 96.9% of households, within a year. Officials hailed it as a revolutionary step toward social justice, with findings set to shape welfare policies. Despite challenges, the survey was completed efficiently, setting a new governance benchmark.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:20 IST
Telangana's Landmark Caste Survey Paves Way for Social Justice
Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a monumental effort, the Telangana government has finalized its extensive caste survey, covering 96.9% of households, within a mere 50 days. The completed report is slated for presentation to the State Cabinet and Assembly on February 4, according to State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Touted as the country's largest-ever survey encompassing socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste dimensions, the initiative was wrapped up exactly a year after it was greenlit by the Telangana Cabinet. Minister Reddy, overseeing the project, praised the survey as crucial for guiding policies that uplift marginalized communities.

Amidst legal hurdles and misinformation campaigns, the survey stands as a testament to efficient planning and execution, overcoming significant challenges. The government now aims to leverage the data for equitable welfare schemes, setting an example of data-driven governance for other states to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

