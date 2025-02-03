Trade War Tensions Send Global Currencies Tumbling
The U.S. dollar surged against major currencies after President Trump's tariffs triggered a trade war. The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso hit multi-year lows. Retaliatory measures from trading partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China, were quicker than expected, causing global financial markets to brace for further volatility.
The U.S. dollar surged on Monday as President Trump's trade war took its toll, pushing the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso to multi-year lows and sending China's yuan into record low territory. As Trump's tariffs take effect, the U.S. currency strengthened broadly, causing a ripple effect that shook global markets.
Canada and Mexico, two of America's leading trading partners, immediately vowed retaliatory measures. China also announced plans to challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization. Market analyst Tony Sycamore highlighted the swift retaliation from key countries, speculating that it might lead to a sharp downturn in global trade.
Meanwhile, financial analysts predicted that Trump's unexpected tariff measures would dent investor confidence significantly. The announcement trimmed expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, while Bitcoin and Ether saw considerable declines, marking a volatile outlook for global economies ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
