Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Basant Panchami's Sacred Amrit Snan

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, a large congregation of devotees, accompanied by sadhus from various Akhadas, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj. The influx of devotees highlighted the city's preparations ahead of the sacred Amrit Snan scheduled for February 3.

Swami Balka Nand Giri Ji commended the Uttar Pradesh government under CM Yogi Adityanath for organizing well-managed arrangements. Naga sadhus, alongside other Akhadas, participated in the holy ritual at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri led the processions, witnessing thousands at the Ghats, as the third Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 took place. The Nirmohi Ani Akhara also made its procession to the sacred site, joined by a plethora of devotees.

The visuals from the Triveni Ghats depicted a spiritual fervor with flower petals showered upon the faithful. This year's Amrit Snan has drawn over 349.7 million participants, reflecting a significant spiritual gathering at the confluence.

