Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Basant Panchami's Sacred Amrit Snan

Thousands of devotees, including prominent sadhus, gathered at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam for the holy Amrit Snan. The Uttar Pradesh government was lauded for excellent arrangements during Basant Panchami festivities. Over 349.7 million have participated in Maha Kumbh 2025's penultimate holy dip, marking the confluence of faith and spirituality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:10 IST
Devotees Flock to Triveni Sangam for Basant Panchami's Sacred Amrit Snan
Flower petals showered on devotees taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, a large congregation of devotees, accompanied by sadhus from various Akhadas, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj. The influx of devotees highlighted the city's preparations ahead of the sacred Amrit Snan scheduled for February 3.

Swami Balka Nand Giri Ji commended the Uttar Pradesh government under CM Yogi Adityanath for organizing well-managed arrangements. Naga sadhus, alongside other Akhadas, participated in the holy ritual at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri led the processions, witnessing thousands at the Ghats, as the third Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 took place. The Nirmohi Ani Akhara also made its procession to the sacred site, joined by a plethora of devotees.

The visuals from the Triveni Ghats depicted a spiritual fervor with flower petals showered upon the faithful. This year's Amrit Snan has drawn over 349.7 million participants, reflecting a significant spiritual gathering at the confluence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025