Left Menu

Rupee Tumbles Amid Global Trade Tensions: RBI Steps In

The Indian rupee has hit a record low of 87.29 against the US dollar, amid significant foreign fund outflows and global trade war fears triggered by new US tariffs. The Reserve Bank of India is managing the associated volatility, while forex reserves have seen fluctuations due to market pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:45 IST
Rupee Tumbles Amid Global Trade Tensions: RBI Steps In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee's depreciation to 87.29 per dollar marks a troubling milestone amidst global financial challenges and trade tensions, officials indicated on Monday. Despite the record low, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey assured that the Reserve Bank of India is adeptly managing the currency's fluctuations.

Pandey emphasized that the rupee operates freely, without fixed rate constraints, and is facing pressures primarily due to consistent foreign fund outflows. These outflows exacerbate volatility as foreign institutional investors retract significant capital from domestic markets.

The decline of the rupee is further pressured by the wider strength of the dollar, propelled by increased demand from oil importers. Meanwhile, India's forex reserves experienced some fluctuations, rising by USD 5.574 billion, suggesting interventions aimed at stabilizing the currency's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025