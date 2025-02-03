Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Maharashtra's AI Initiative

The Maharashtra government plans to implement artificial intelligence in agriculture to enhance productivity and reduce costs. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasized the necessity of AI integration for improved crop health monitoring, resource management, and supply chain efficiency during a high-profile review meeting.

In a decisive step towards modernizing agriculture, Maharashtra's government is set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) into the farming sector. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced this experimental initiative, aimed at boosting productivity and slashing production costs for the state's farmers.

During a recent review meeting, Pawar instructed the state agriculture department, in collaboration with the cooperation department, to evaluate the project's technical and financial feasibility. The initiative has the support of prominent officials, including Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate and Minister of State for Cooperation Pankaj Bhoyar.

Pawar highlighted AI's transformative potential in agriculture, pointing out its ability to monitor critical factors such as crop and soil health. He underscored the necessity for this technology to meet practical and financial considerations, foreseeing AI as a vital tool against climate challenges and labor shortages.

