IITL: A Decade-Defying NBFC Poised for Growth

Founded in 1933, Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL) has carved a remarkable reputation in India's financial landscape for safeguarding and enhancing investors' wealth. Originally supported by prominent financial bodies and princely families, it continues to deliver sound financial management and wealth creation.

The company has reported robust financial performance, maintaining operating stability with profits increasing from ₹9.49 Cr in June 2024 to ₹12.08 Cr in September 2024. IITL's net profits also saw a substantial rise to ₹9.00 Cr in September 2024, a notable increase from ₹7.04 Cr in the previous quarter. Additionally, its debt-free status fortifies its position, facilitating a risk-free and financially stable environment.

Demonstrating 24.8% CAGR profit growth over five years, IITL has a strong track record, focus on expansion through investment opportunities, private equity, and real estate. With its strong legacy, effective governance, and consistent shareholder rewards, IITL stands as a lucrative investment prospect in the NBFC sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)