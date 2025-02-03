Global Market Turmoil: The Aftermath of Trump's Tariff Shockwaves

European shares plummeted on Monday in response to growing fears of an imminent global trade war, triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The move sent shockwaves throughout global markets, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index experiencing its largest single-day decline this year.

Major European automakers and technology stocks suffered heavy losses, alongside significant drops in futures for key U.S. indices. In retaliation, Mexico and Canada announced their own tariffs, escalating tensions. The Mexican peso reached a three-year low against the dollar, highlighting market unease over Trump's trade policies.

Market analysts warned of potential economic repercussions, including a surge in U.S. inflation and reduced economic growth. Investors responded by selling stocks and buying U.S. dollars, while treasury yields edged higher amid concerns regarding inflationary pressures. Despite these uncertainties, oil prices climbed as markets assessed the tariffs' impact on global energy.

