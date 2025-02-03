Global Trade Tsunami: Trump's Tariffs Stir Global Economic Waters

President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China has sent shockwaves through international financial markets, sparking fears of a looming trade war that could devastate global economies.

As European markets brace for similar U.S. tariffs, EU leaders assembled in Brussels to strategize potential countermeasures. Despite threats of retaliatory tariffs, Trump remains steadfast, citing national security concerns tied to immigration and narcotics.

The economic repercussions are palpable, with North American and European industries on edge, and potential legal challenges arising amid calls to avert this escalated trade conflict.

