Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Russian Fuel Facilities Targeted

In a strategic move, Ukraine's military reported on Monday that it had successfully targeted and struck a Russian oil refinery in the Volgograd region and a gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region.

Both facilities were integral in supplying fuel to Moscow's military efforts, the general staff revealed on Telegram.

The refinery sustained damage to its main processing units, and a fire broke out at the gas plant, forcing a suspension of operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)