Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: Russian Fuel Facilities Targeted

Ukraine's military announced successful strikes on a Russian oil refinery and a gas processing plant, disrupting fuel flow to Russian forces. The attacks damaged the Volgograd refinery's processing units and ignited a fire at the Astrakhan gas plant, leading to operational halts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:46 IST
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:

In a strategic move, Ukraine's military reported on Monday that it had successfully targeted and struck a Russian oil refinery in the Volgograd region and a gas processing plant in the Astrakhan region.

Both facilities were integral in supplying fuel to Moscow's military efforts, the general staff revealed on Telegram.

The refinery sustained damage to its main processing units, and a fire broke out at the gas plant, forcing a suspension of operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

