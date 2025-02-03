Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence: Tariffs Shake Global Supply Chains
Amid escalating U.S. tariffs on key trading partners, markets experienced a significant downturn, impacting automakers, tech giants, and nuclear energy firms. Investors sought refuge in U.S. Treasuries, fearing a potential trade war. Smaller, domestic companies struggled to offset the costs as the tariffs threatened global supply chains and business sentiment.
On Monday, the stock market experienced a broad pullback as escalating U.S. tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China fueled fears of a trade war. Major sectors, including automakers and nuclear power, led the declines, prompting investors to seek safety in U.S. Treasuries and the dollar.
Prominent automakers such as General Motors and Ford saw declines, with shares falling by 7.4% and 4% respectively. The uncertainty surrounding potential retaliations from these nations, which collectively account for over $2.1 trillion in annual trade with the U.S., threatens to disrupt global supply chains and negatively affect corporate profits.
The tariff-induced market turbulence has also impacted big tech stocks and smaller, domestically focused companies. If these trade tensions persist, there is a risk of higher inflation and reduced corporate earnings, possibly leading the Federal Reserve to reconsider its monetary policy stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
