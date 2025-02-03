Left Menu

Pakistan Secures Economic Support with Saudi Oil Payment Deferral

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to defer a $1.2 billion payment on Pakistani oil imports, providing relief to Islamabad's economy. This one-year deferral aims to enhance economic stability by securing oil supply and reducing fiscal pressure, with additional funding for a water supply initiative in northwest Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant economic development, Pakistan and the Saudi Fund for Development have reached an agreement allowing Islamabad to defer a $1.2 billion payment on oil imports for one year. The announcement came from the Prime Minister's office on Monday, highlighting the importance of this move for Pakistan's economic resilience.

The decision was made official during a live signing ceremony, attended by a Saudi delegation led by CEO Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the agreement, emphasizing that it reinforces the country's petroleum supply while alleviating immediate fiscal burdens.

In addition to the oil payment deferral, the Saudi fund plans to allocate $41 million for a vital water supply project benefiting 150,000 residents in northwest Pakistan. The deferment comes as a strategic advantage for Pakistan, particularly as it approaches a scheduled review of its $7 billion IMF bailout in March.

