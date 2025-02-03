Left Menu

Trade War Tensions Crash Wall Street

Wall Street's major indexes suffered declines amid fears of escalating trade tensions after President Trump imposed hefty tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. The market downturn saw tech and automotive stocks fall sharply, while safe assets like bonds and gold gained traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 21:03 IST
Trade War Tensions Crash Wall Street
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major stock indexes faced significant drops on Monday as they hit multi-week lows following a global selloff spurred by trade war fears. New tariffs imposed by President Trump on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China jolted markets worldwide amid concerns about the impact on the global economy.

The tariffs included a 25% levy on imports from Mexico and Canada, and a 10% charge on Chinese goods. These measures, described by Trump as potentially causing 'short-term' domestic pain, resulted in a sharp decline of mainstream stocks such as tech giant Apple and auto manufacturers like Ford and General Motors.

As investors turned to safer assets, Treasury yields declined and spot gold reached an all-time high. The stock market's volatility index surged as analysts at Goldman Sachs warned of potential earnings drops for the S&P 500 following the new tariff announcements. Despite negative movement in major indexes, companies like Tyson Foods and IDEXX Laboratories reported gains, signaling nuanced performances amid broader market turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025