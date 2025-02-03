Trade War Tensions Crash Wall Street

Wall Street's major stock indexes faced significant drops on Monday as they hit multi-week lows following a global selloff spurred by trade war fears. New tariffs imposed by President Trump on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China jolted markets worldwide amid concerns about the impact on the global economy.

The tariffs included a 25% levy on imports from Mexico and Canada, and a 10% charge on Chinese goods. These measures, described by Trump as potentially causing 'short-term' domestic pain, resulted in a sharp decline of mainstream stocks such as tech giant Apple and auto manufacturers like Ford and General Motors.

As investors turned to safer assets, Treasury yields declined and spot gold reached an all-time high. The stock market's volatility index surged as analysts at Goldman Sachs warned of potential earnings drops for the S&P 500 following the new tariff announcements. Despite negative movement in major indexes, companies like Tyson Foods and IDEXX Laboratories reported gains, signaling nuanced performances amid broader market turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)