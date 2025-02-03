Left Menu

Assam CM Meets PM Modi: Urea Plant Approval and Advantage Assam 2.0 Salient Topics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude for approving a urea plant in Namrup, a move termed as transformative for the state. They also discussed the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, where Modi will be the chief guest, and the accompanying Mega Jhumur performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:04 IST
Assam CM Meets PM Modi: Urea Plant Approval and Advantage Assam 2.0 Salient Topics
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Monday, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office. During this significant engagement, CM Sarma conveyed his profound gratitude on behalf of Assam for the Central Government's nod to establish a urea plant in Namrup, describing it as a 'game-changer' for Assam's development trajectory.

The discourse further encompassed the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, wherein CM Sarma lauded the invaluable guidance obtained from PM Modi. As part of the conference proceedings, a grand Jhumur dance performance is slated to take place the preceding day, according to the official statement. It was disclosed that PM Modi is set to grace the summit as the chief guest on February 25, and will also witness the cultural exhibition at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium.

Utilizing the platform X, formerly Twitter, CM Sarma shared, 'Meeting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji was an absolute privilege today. On Assam's behalf, I expressed our sincere gratitude for the approval of the Namrup urea plant, which marks a turning point in our state's developmental odyssey. Additionally, I received significant insights from the Hon'ble PM concerning the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and Mega Jhumur performance, and shared our enthusiasm for his upcoming visit to Assam,' an official statement conveyed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025