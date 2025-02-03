Assam CM Meets PM Modi: Urea Plant Approval and Advantage Assam 2.0 Salient Topics

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a pivotal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Monday, as confirmed by the Chief Minister's Office. During this significant engagement, CM Sarma conveyed his profound gratitude on behalf of Assam for the Central Government's nod to establish a urea plant in Namrup, describing it as a 'game-changer' for Assam's development trajectory.

The discourse further encompassed the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, wherein CM Sarma lauded the invaluable guidance obtained from PM Modi. As part of the conference proceedings, a grand Jhumur dance performance is slated to take place the preceding day, according to the official statement. It was disclosed that PM Modi is set to grace the summit as the chief guest on February 25, and will also witness the cultural exhibition at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium.

Utilizing the platform X, formerly Twitter, CM Sarma shared, 'Meeting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji was an absolute privilege today. On Assam's behalf, I expressed our sincere gratitude for the approval of the Namrup urea plant, which marks a turning point in our state's developmental odyssey. Additionally, I received significant insights from the Hon'ble PM concerning the #AdvantageAssam2 Summit and Mega Jhumur performance, and shared our enthusiasm for his upcoming visit to Assam,' an official statement conveyed.

