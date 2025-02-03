In an unexpected turn, U.S. manufacturing experienced growth in January for the first time in over two years, according to a report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). However, this promising development may be short-lived due to recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China.

The ISM survey conducted before these trade tensions revealed diminishing raw material inventories, pushing prices upward for the fourth consecutive month. Economists caution that the tariffs could disrupt supply chains, exacerbate inflation, and slow economic growth, despite their intended aims to hold trading partners accountable for unrelated issues like illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The manufacturing sector, comprising 10.3% of the U.S. economy, showed a moderate expansion as reflected by the ISM's manufacturing PMI rising to 50.9 in January. Nonetheless, with tariffs set to take effect and the Federal Reserve navigating rate hikes to combat inflation, the sector's outlook remains fragile, underscoring the volatility of current economic policies.

