Ontario Strikes Back: Cancels Starlink Contract Amid US Tariff Tensions
Ontario has canceled a $100 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink in response to tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The province banned U.S. companies from provincial contracts and will remove American products from liquor board shelves as part of its retaliatory measures.
The Canadian province of Ontario has announced the termination of a C$100 million ($68.12 million) contract with Elon Musk's Starlink in response to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This move marks Ontario's aggressive retaliation amid escalating trade tensions between Canada and the U.S.
Premier Doug Ford emphasized the severe economic impact of Trump's tariffs, urging Canada to respond forcefully. Starting Tuesday, a 25% tariff will apply to almost all Canadian imports, excluding oil, which will have a 10% surcharge. Ford has also mandated the removal of U.S. products from the province's liquor board shelves.
This development sent shockwaves across Canada, a nation known for its close ties with the U.S. The Ontario Starlink contract aimed to deliver high-speed internet to underserved communities, but will now be scrapped as part of the province's broader economic strategy against U.S. tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. and Canada Lift Ban on French Poultry Amid Bird Flu Vaccination Debate
Trump's Tariff Threat: Impact on Canada
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI
Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, Considers Canada as 51st State
Canada Gears Up for Possible Tariff Retaliation Against Trump's 25% Threat