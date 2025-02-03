Left Menu

Ontario Strikes Back: Cancels Starlink Contract Amid US Tariff Tensions

Ontario has canceled a $100 million contract with Elon Musk's Starlink in response to tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The province banned U.S. companies from provincial contracts and will remove American products from liquor board shelves as part of its retaliatory measures.

The Canadian province of Ontario has announced the termination of a C$100 million ($68.12 million) contract with Elon Musk's Starlink in response to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This move marks Ontario's aggressive retaliation amid escalating trade tensions between Canada and the U.S.

Premier Doug Ford emphasized the severe economic impact of Trump's tariffs, urging Canada to respond forcefully. Starting Tuesday, a 25% tariff will apply to almost all Canadian imports, excluding oil, which will have a 10% surcharge. Ford has also mandated the removal of U.S. products from the province's liquor board shelves.

This development sent shockwaves across Canada, a nation known for its close ties with the U.S. The Ontario Starlink contract aimed to deliver high-speed internet to underserved communities, but will now be scrapped as part of the province's broader economic strategy against U.S. tariffs.

