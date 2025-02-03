Debate Sparks in Parliament over Maha Kumbh's Water Quality Concerns

Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, has expressed his dismay regarding remarks made by Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Parliament about the Maha Kumbh. He conveyed sadness over raising such questions in a political context, emphasizing that the matter concerns the nation rather than politics.

Speaking to ANI, Saraswati highlighted the significance of the Maha Kumbh, which has attracted millions, including international visitors, praising the police for their calm demeanor during a recent stampede. He suggested avoiding unfounded statements about pollution and called for consideration of an underlying conspiracy during the incident.

In contrast, MP Jaya Bachchan voiced her concerns about contaminated water and inadequate arrangements for common devotees at the event. She raised allegations that bodies from the stampede were thrown into the river, urging Parliament to address these pressing issues. As the event continues, questions about safety and sanitation remain prominent.

(With inputs from agencies.)