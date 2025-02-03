Tariff Turmoil: Mexico Trade Pause Offers Reprieve for Automakers, Brewers

Automotive and brewing industries found a glimmer of relief on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump put a temporary halt to the imposition of new tariffs on Mexico. The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, reflecting this optimistic sentiment, rallied to a 2.3% gain after initial trading losses.

Global markets quivered as Trump's weekend announcement of new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China sparked fears of an escalating trade war with severe repercussions on economic growth and corporate earnings. Reports from various earnings calls highlighted concerns over disruptive tariff policies, suggesting a possible shift in production back to the U.S.

The suspension of the tariffs, however, couldn't shield all sectors, with stocks of major automakers and beverage producers experiencing significant drops. Economists caution that if tariffs persist, they could lead to inflation, impact consumer prices, and compel the Federal Reserve to reconsider its monetary policy strategies.

