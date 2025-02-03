Left Menu

Tariff Turmoil: Mexico Trade Pause Offers Reprieve for Automakers, Brewers

Automakers and beer brewers regained ground after President Trump paused new tariffs on Mexico. The move followed additional levies on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, leading to market losses and uncertainties over global trade impacts. Affected sectors brace for potentially higher costs and profit reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:12 IST
Tariff Turmoil: Mexico Trade Pause Offers Reprieve for Automakers, Brewers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Automotive and brewing industries found a glimmer of relief on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump put a temporary halt to the imposition of new tariffs on Mexico. The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, reflecting this optimistic sentiment, rallied to a 2.3% gain after initial trading losses.

Global markets quivered as Trump's weekend announcement of new tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China sparked fears of an escalating trade war with severe repercussions on economic growth and corporate earnings. Reports from various earnings calls highlighted concerns over disruptive tariff policies, suggesting a possible shift in production back to the U.S.

The suspension of the tariffs, however, couldn't shield all sectors, with stocks of major automakers and beverage producers experiencing significant drops. Economists caution that if tariffs persist, they could lead to inflation, impact consumer prices, and compel the Federal Reserve to reconsider its monetary policy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025