Global Stocks Wobble Amid Trade War Fears

Global stock markets experienced a significant sell-off due to concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. However, losses were mitigated after a pause on Mexican import tariffs was announced, following Mexico's agreement to reinforce its border with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 01:30 IST
Global stock markets faced a significant sell-off on Monday due to heightened concerns over potential trade wars ignited by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. However, the losses were partially offset as Mexican tariff impositions were paused, following Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum's agreement to enhance northern border security.

Despite the initial drop in all three major U.S. stock indexes, they recovered somewhat after the announcement. The S&P 500 remained in negative territory, while the Dow Jones turned slightly positive. Meanwhile, investors flocked to the safety of U.S. government debt, causing a dip in Treasury yields.

The global ripple effects were evident, as European markets saw their sharpest decline this year, led by automakers. MSCI's global stock index fell nearly 0.88%, while Asian markets, including Japan's Nikkei, also suffered notable declines.

